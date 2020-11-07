COVID-19 testing kiosks launched in 2 locations

DENVER (KDVR) — The State of Colorado announced Friday that two COVID-19 testing kiosks will be launched at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley and at Denver International Airport.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment partnered with Curative to implement the kiosks. A self-administered oral swab is collected, sealed in a container, then given to a healthcare professional.

Curative manages everything from the supply chain to processing and delivering results. Test results should be available to those tested within 48 hours via text or email.

“Colorado has ramped up our testing capacity and supply procurement throughout this pandemic. We are acting swiftly and strategically when it comes to testing and these new kiosks will help us get more people tested in our communities,” Governor Jared Polis said.

The testing kiosk at UNC is at Nottingham Field and will be open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, starting on Nov. 7.

Testing is free for all students and staff, as well as the surrounding Greeley community. Walk-ups are welcome, but Coloradans can sign up ahead of time.

There are more than 50 free community testing sites across the state, in addition to the newest kiosks. The state says more kiosks will be strategically deployed to additional communities depending on demand.