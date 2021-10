COVID-19 surges in Colorado; state becomes a hotspot in the U.S.

DENVER (KDVR) — The COVID-19 positivity and incidence rates have risen over the last week in Colorado.

As of Monday, the state’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.46%, which is up from 6.86%. The highest positivity rate in the state over the past seven days is Custer County with 22.7% positivity.

From Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 39 counties saw an increase in COVID-19 positivity, 22 saw a decrease in COVID-19 positivity, two counties administered fewer than 10 tests in the past week, and one county had a 0% positivity after administering fewer than 10 tests last week.

Hospitalizations are climbing sharply in Colorado, hitting the highest levels since the end of 2020.

According to the New York Times COVID-19 map, Colorado is a COVID-19 hotspot right now.

Credit: New York Times

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the incidence rates are on the rise over the last seven days.



Here’s a look at positivity rates for every county over the last seven days:

1-week positivity rate:

Adams: 10.3% (up from previous week)

Alamosa: 7.3% (up from previous week)

Arapahoe: 8.5% (up from previous week)

Archuleta: 9.8% (up from previous week)

Baca: 3.7% (up from previous week)

Bent: 3% (down from previous week)

Boulder: 4.4% (up from previous week)

Broomfield: 6.1% (up from previous week)

Chaffee: 6.2% (up from previous week)

Cheyenne: 9.2% (down from previous week)

Clear Creek: 5.5% (up from previous week)

Conejos: 5.4% (up from previous week)

Costilla: 20.3% (up from previous week)

Crowley: 2% (down from previous week)

Custer: 22.7% (up from previous week)

Delta: 10.9% (down from previous week)

Denver: 6.2% (up from previous week)

Dolores: 5.1% (down from previous week)

Douglas: 10.4% (up from previous week)

Eagle: 10.9% (up from previous week)

Elbert: 15.4% (up from previous week)

El Paso: 10.3% (up from previous week)

Fremont: 10% (up from previous week)

Garfield: 9.5% (down from previous week)

Gilpin: 9.9% (up from previous week)

Grand: 7% (down from previous week)

Gunnison: 4.6% (up from previous week)

Hinsdale: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Huerfano: 8.1% (up from previous week)

Jackson: 13.3% (down from previous week)

Jefferson: 8% (up from previous week)

Kiowa: 7.4% (down from previous week)

Kit Carson: 5.1% (down from previous week)

Lake: 6.3% (down from previous week)

La Plata: 7.3% (up from previous week)

Larimer: 8.3% (up from previous week)

Las Animas: 9.2% (up from previous week)

Lincoln: 4.3% (down from previous week)

Logan: 4.8% (up from previous week)

Mesa: 9% (up from previous week)

Mineral: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Moffat: 11.5% (down from previous week)

Montezuma: 16.5% (up from previous week)

Montrose: 11.5% (up from previous week)

Morgan: 8.5% (up from previous week)

Otero: 4.3% (down from previous week)

Ouray: 6% (down from previous week)

Park: 12.9% (down from previous week)

Phillips: 8.9% (down from previous week)

Pitkin: 8.7% (up from previous week)

Prowers: 9.4% (up from previous week)

Pueblo: 8.8% (up from previous week)

Rio Blanco: 10.6% (up from previous week)

Rio Grande: 3.3% (down from previous week)

Routt: 7.6% (up from previous week)

Saguache: 12.8% (up from previous week)

San Juan: 0.0% (fewer then 10 tests last week)

San Miguel: 1.6% (up from previous week)

Sedgwick: 12.5% (down from previous week)

Summit: 4.4% (down from previous week)

Teller: 10.8% (down from previous week)

Washington: 21.4% (up from previous week)

Weld: 11.8% (up from previous week)

Yuma: 16.7% (down from previous week)