COVID-19: See current positivity rates, restriction levels across Colorado; one county surges above 33%

Coronavirus





DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas is weeks away and COVID-19 continues to surge across Colorado, forcing many counties into tighter restrictions during the holiday season. We took a look at the numbers for the last 2-weeks to see where each county stands.

Here are the stats as of 8 a.m. Wednesday for the state of Colorado according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard:

  • State positivity rate (7-day rate):
    • 12.36%
  • Counties in each level:
    • Level Green: 0
    • Level Blue: 1
    • Level Yellow: 6
    • Level Orange: 25
    • Level Red: 32
    • Level Purple: 0

Here’s where every county stands as of 8 a.m. Wednesday (2-week positivity rates):

  • Adams: 14.8%
  • Alamosa: 5.6%
  • Arapahoe: 10.9%
  • Archuleta: 13.3%
  • Baca: 4.2%
  • Bent: 13%
  • Boulder: 6.9%
  • Broomfield: 9.4%
  • Chaffee: 5.6%
  • Cheyenne: 5.4%
  • Clear Creek: 10%
  • Conejos: 7.4%
  • Costilla: 5.9%
  • Crowley: 10.9%
  • Custer: 18.5%
  • Delta: 13.5%
  • Denver: 9.6%
  • Dolores: 24.4%
  • Douglas: 12.8%
  • Eagle: 8.5%
  • Elbert: 16.6%
  • El Paso: 15.1%
  • Fremont: 10%
  • Garfield: 13.4%
  • Gilpin: 9.8%
  • Grand: 17.8%
  • Gunnison: 7.6%
  • Hinsdale: Fewer than 20 tests in the past 2-weeks
  • Huerfano: 5.5%
  • Jackson: 9.7%
  • Jefferson: 11.7%
  • Kiowa: 15.1%
  • Kit Carson: 5.4%
  • Lake: 16.6%
  • La Plata: 12.5%
  • Larimer: 11%
  • Las Animas: 3.1%
  • Lincoln: 33.6%
  • Logan: 15.9%
  • Mesa: 9.5%
  • Mineral: 4.2%
  • Moffat: 16%
  • Montezuma: 12.3%
  • Montrose: 16.2%
  • Morgan: 11.8%
  • Otero: 20.8%
  • Ouray: 7.5%
  • Park: 9.1%
  • Phillips: 5.3%
  • Pitkin: 8.6%
  • Prowers: 21.7%
  • Pueblo: 14.8%
  • Rio Blanco: 18.1%
  • Rio Grande: 2.7%
  • Routt: 8.2%
  • Saguache: 7.4%
  • San Juan: 4.5%
  • San Miguel: 12.8%
  • Sedgwick: No specific percentage entered. Between 5-10%
  • Summit: 9.8%
  • Teller: 10.6%
  • Washington: 20.2%
  • Weld: 15.6%
  • Yuma: 10.7%

New data is released around 4 p.m. each day.

