COVID-19: See current positivity rates, restriction levels across Colorado; one county surges above 33%

DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas is weeks away and COVID-19 continues to surge across Colorado, forcing many counties into tighter restrictions during the holiday season. We took a look at the numbers for the last 2-weeks to see where each county stands.
Here are the stats as of 8 a.m. Wednesday for the state of Colorado according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- State positivity rate (7-day rate):
- 12.36%
- Counties in each level:
- Level Green: 0
- Level Blue: 1
- Level Yellow: 6
- Level Orange: 25
- Level Red: 32
- Level Purple: 0
Here’s where every county stands as of 8 a.m. Wednesday (2-week positivity rates):
- Adams: 14.8%
- Alamosa: 5.6%
- Arapahoe: 10.9%
- Archuleta: 13.3%
- Baca: 4.2%
- Bent: 13%
- Boulder: 6.9%
- Broomfield: 9.4%
- Chaffee: 5.6%
- Cheyenne: 5.4%
- Clear Creek: 10%
- Conejos: 7.4%
- Costilla: 5.9%
- Crowley: 10.9%
- Custer: 18.5%
- Delta: 13.5%
- Denver: 9.6%
- Dolores: 24.4%
- Douglas: 12.8%
- Eagle: 8.5%
- Elbert: 16.6%
- El Paso: 15.1%
- Fremont: 10%
- Garfield: 13.4%
- Gilpin: 9.8%
- Grand: 17.8%
- Gunnison: 7.6%
- Hinsdale: Fewer than 20 tests in the past 2-weeks
- Huerfano: 5.5%
- Jackson: 9.7%
- Jefferson: 11.7%
- Kiowa: 15.1%
- Kit Carson: 5.4%
- Lake: 16.6%
- La Plata: 12.5%
- Larimer: 11%
- Las Animas: 3.1%
- Lincoln: 33.6%
- Logan: 15.9%
- Mesa: 9.5%
- Mineral: 4.2%
- Moffat: 16%
- Montezuma: 12.3%
- Montrose: 16.2%
- Morgan: 11.8%
- Otero: 20.8%
- Ouray: 7.5%
- Park: 9.1%
- Phillips: 5.3%
- Pitkin: 8.6%
- Prowers: 21.7%
- Pueblo: 14.8%
- Rio Blanco: 18.1%
- Rio Grande: 2.7%
- Routt: 8.2%
- Saguache: 7.4%
- San Juan: 4.5%
- San Miguel: 12.8%
- Sedgwick: No specific percentage entered. Between 5-10%
- Summit: 9.8%
- Teller: 10.6%
- Washington: 20.2%
- Weld: 15.6%
- Yuma: 10.7%
COVID-19: When should I quarantine? When can I see people if I’ve been exposed? Here are the facts
New data is released around 4 p.m. each day.