COVID-19: See current positivity rates, restriction levels across Colorado; one county surges above 33%

DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas is weeks away and COVID-19 continues to surge across Colorado, forcing many counties into tighter restrictions during the holiday season. We took a look at the numbers for the last 2-weeks to see where each county stands.

Here are the stats as of 8 a.m. Wednesday for the state of Colorado according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard:

State positivity rate (7-day rate): 12.36%

Counties in each level: Level Green: 0 Level Blue: 1 Level Yellow: 6 Level Orange: 25 Level Red: 32 Level Purple: 0



Here’s where every county stands as of 8 a.m. Wednesday (2-week positivity rates):

Adams: 14.8%

Alamosa: 5.6%

Arapahoe: 10.9%

Archuleta: 13.3%

Baca: 4.2%

Bent: 13%

Boulder: 6.9%

Broomfield: 9.4%

Chaffee: 5.6%

Cheyenne: 5.4%

Clear Creek: 10%

Conejos: 7.4%

Costilla: 5.9%

Crowley: 10.9%

Custer: 18.5%

Delta: 13.5%

Denver: 9.6%

Dolores: 24.4%

Douglas: 12.8%

Eagle: 8.5%

Elbert: 16.6%

El Paso: 15.1%

Fremont: 10%

Garfield: 13.4%

Gilpin: 9.8%

Grand: 17.8%

Gunnison: 7.6%

Hinsdale: Fewer than 20 tests in the past 2-weeks

Huerfano: 5.5%

Jackson: 9.7%

Jefferson: 11.7%

Kiowa: 15.1%

Kit Carson: 5.4%

Lake: 16.6%

La Plata: 12.5%

Larimer: 11%

Las Animas: 3.1%

Lincoln: 33.6%

Logan: 15.9%

Mesa: 9.5%

Mineral: 4.2%

Moffat: 16%

Montezuma: 12.3%

Montrose: 16.2%

Morgan: 11.8%

Otero: 20.8%

Ouray: 7.5%

Park: 9.1%

Phillips: 5.3%

Pitkin: 8.6%

Prowers: 21.7%

Pueblo: 14.8%

Rio Blanco: 18.1%

Rio Grande: 2.7%

Routt: 8.2%

Saguache: 7.4%

San Juan: 4.5%

San Miguel: 12.8%

Sedgwick: No specific percentage entered. Between 5-10%

Summit: 9.8%

Teller: 10.6%

Washington: 20.2%

Weld: 15.6%

Yuma: 10.7%

New data is released around 4 p.m. each day.