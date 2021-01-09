COVID-19 relief funds available to some Arapahoe County businesses

The Denver Tech Center in January 2020. The Tech Center is located in Arapahoe and Denver counties.

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) – Arapahoe County is accepting applications now through Jan. 31 for the Small Business Relief Fund Grant, county officials announced on Friday.

“Small business is at the very heart of a thriving economy and has been hit especially hard during the pandemic,” said Arapahoe County Board Chair Nancy Sharpe. “We encourage eligible small businesses within Arapahoe County to apply, without delay, so this funding can help keep their doors open with the support of funding programs like this.”

The Colorado General Assembly passed the COVID-19 Relief Small And Minority Businesses Arts Organizations bill to provide funding for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

Tiers for the relief payments are as follows:

Businesses with 2019 revenue less than $500,000 might receive up to $3,500

Businesses with 2019 revenue between $500,000 and $2.5 million might receive up to $5,000

Businesses with 2019 revenue between $1 million and $2.5 million might receive a payment up to $7,000

Businesses that previously received 2020 CARES ACT funding are not eligible.

The bill provides support for:

Eligible businesses may include restaurants, bars, caterers, movie theaters, gyms and recreation centers

Relief is also available to eligible arts, culture, and entertainment artists, crew members and organizations.

Annual licensing and liquor license fees for some establishments may be paid through state funding.

Minority owned businesses may be eligible for grants, loans, direct relief payments, technical and consulting support.