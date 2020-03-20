COVID-19 Recovery Center opens in Boulder, volunteers needed

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Homelessness Solutions for Boulder County, a team from the City of Boulder, the City of Longmont, and Boulder County, announced in a press release on Friday that they have developed a plan and initiative to house individuals amid COVID-19 concerns in the new COVID-19 Recovery Center (CRC).

According to the press release, CRC would house vulnerable individuals who show symptoms of the virus or have tested positive and are currently experiencing homelessness.

As of Friday, CRC will open at East Boulder Community Center to serve homeless individuals from Boulder and Longmont.

If an individual appears to show symptoms of COVID-19 and requires further testing, that person will be transported from homeless shelters to the CRC.

According to the press release, symptomatic or positive COVID-19 tested individuals can be in isolation for 10 to 14 days.

Homeless shelters have begun daily screenings and will identify individuals who require further care.

The CRC is not a walk-up service, and individuals must be screened through an existing shelter program.

The CRC has an estimated capacity of 55 people. Community members will receive an individual bed and desk in partitioned areas.

Three meals a day, showers, laundry and internet access will also be provided.

CRC is not a medical facility, but a recovery facility to assist people through this illness.

Those who decline in health while at the center will be transported to Boulder Community Health by ambulance. The Department of Public of Health has guided this initiative and will be directing protocols for infection control, the press release says.

CRC will be receiving technical support from local shelters, Mental Health Partners (MHP), the Medical Reserve Corps and Public Health.

Staff members from the City of Boulder, City of Longmont, and Boulder County who are not currently assigned to designated tasks may choose to sign up for shifts of 4-8 hours at the CRC.

Community members who would like to volunteer to support this initiative can sign up at https://countmein.bouldercolorado.gov/ or ow.ly/yhUj50yRkPJ.

Staff and volunteers at the CRC will receive training and Personal Protective Equipment (gloves and masks) adhering to Center for Disease Control guidelines. They will also remain at recommended distances from clients through the process.

There are four general positions at the COVID-19 Recovery Center:

1) Screeners at each of the four shelters each evening from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

2) Drivers to transport individuals in passenger vans to the CRC from 4 to 10 p.m.

3) CRC staff to assist at the site, provide food, laundry, direction and general support to clients

4) CRC shift lead to manage check-in process, ensure shelter residents are booked rooms appropriately and staff are equipped with appropriate PPE, and manage main administration

The CRC will require several staff members and volunteers as it will be open 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

The CRC is looking for staff and volunteers between the ages of 18 and 60 who do not have chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer, lung and heart conditions.

Staff and volunteers cannot be pregnant, regularly caring for or living with people who are over the age of 60, or have chronic medical conditions as mentioned above.