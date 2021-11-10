COVID-19 rates were the same in 2020 as they are in 2021 for November in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado remains a hotspot for COVID-19 despite the fact that more than 3 million Coloradans have been vaccinated.

With the surge of cases in our state, how does the data compare to what we were seeing last year?

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data, the 2-week positivity rate for the state was at 9.92% as of Nov. 6, 2020. As of Nov. 9, 2021, the state’s positivity rate is 9.50%. Positivity rate compares the total number of tests administered to the number of positive tests.

On Nov. 6, 2020, Gov. Jared Polis said that one in 100 people in the metro area was contagious with COVID-19.

On Nov. 1, 2021, CDPHE said based on modeling, 1 in 48 people in Colorado are contagious with COVID-19.

Current model from CDPHE on 11/1/2021

The above model shows the daily infection prevalence rates from November 2020 are nearly identical to 2021.

On Nov. 5 2020, 894 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to CDPHE. On Nov. 9, 2021, 1,426 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to CDPHE.

On Nov. 5, 2020, 80% of acute care hospital beds were in use. On Nov. 9, 2021, 93% of acute hospital beds were in use, according to CDPHE.

Comparing positivity rates

We took our positivity rates from Nov. 5, 2020, and put them side-by-side with the positivity rates from Nov. 8, 2021. Some counties have a higher rate than they did in 2020 and some have a lower rate than they did in 2020.

County 2020 rate 2021 rate Adams 12.7 10.1 Alamosa 15.4 9.3 Arapahoe 9.2 8.2 Archuleta 2.2 15.3 Baca 0.9 6.3 Bent 4.8 2.9 Boulder 6.1 6.2 Broomfield 7.1 8.4 Chaffee 2.2 6.6 Cheyenne 2.2 3.1 Clear Creek 6.6 6.8 Conejos 8.7 12.2 Costilla 7.2 10.7 Crowley 6.6 3.0 Custer 10.3 24.2 Delta 5.7 13.0 Denver 9.4 6.4 Dolores 0.0 2.2 Douglas 8.2 10.7 Eagle 6.6 13.0 Elbert 9.3 11.9 El Paso 11.0 12.1 Fremont 3.6 8.1 Garfield 9.0 8.8 Gilpin 5.2 10.3 Grand 8.5 8.5 Gunnison 8.5 9.2 Hinsdale N/A N/A Huerfano 2.2 10.4 Jackson 0.0 3.1 Jefferson 8.3 9.3 Kiowa 7.5 5.6 Kit Carson 2.0 0.7 Lake 11.4 12.9 La Plata 3.2 8.5 Larimer 7.4 9.2 Las Animas 2.6 6.3 Lincoln 2.0 4.3 Logan 6.4 5.2 Mesa 8.0 9.6 Mineral N/A 20.0 Moffat 4.5 12.8 Montezuma 4.5 12.8 Montrose 8.2 14.5 Morgan 9.7 9.2 Otero 16.9 5.3 Ouray 5.6 8.1 Park 7.9 13.3 Phillips 4.3 8.1 Pitkin 4.5 6.3 Prowers 18.3 12.0 Pueblo 8.5 9.9 Rio Blanco 1.7 11.7 Rio Grande 1.8 7.9 Routt 3.1 9.9 Saguache 15.2 13.4 San Juan 16.0 17.2 San Miguel 0.6 3.3 Sedgwick 4.8 5.5 Summit 14.9 11.8 Teller 9.8 11.0 Washington 13.3 12.1 Weld 11.8 11.9 Yuma 3.8 20.4

What is the positivity percent?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?

Are we doing enough testing for the amount of people who are getting infected?

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, Johns Hopkins shared.