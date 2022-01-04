COVID-19 rates surge across the country: see trends for every state

DENVER (KDVR) — Cases of COVID-19 are rising dramatically across the country following the holidays.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases and deaths are up for the U.S. over the last 30 days.

Here’s where the positivity rate and case totals are for every state in the U.S. for the last 7-days as of Monday, Jan. 3, according to the CDC:

Alabama: 25,263 cases, 15-19.9%

Alaska: 1,768 cases, 5-7.9%

Arizona: 23,897 cases, 15-19.9%

Arkansas: 11,617 cases, 10-14.9%

California: 148,200 cases, no positivity rate available

Colorado: 32,621 cases, 10-14.9%

Connecticut: 31,343 cases, no positivity rate available

Delaware: 7,416 cases, 10-14.9%

Florida: 254,814 cases, 20-24.9%

Georgia: 77,928 cases, over 25%

Hawaii: 10,768 cases, 10-14.9%

Idaho: 3,188 cases, 10-14.9%

Illinois: 116,802 cases, 10-14.9%

Indiana: 33,993 cases, 15-19.9%

Iowa: 11,546 cases, 10-14-9%

Kansas: 14,022 cases, 15-19.9%

Kentucky: 19,704 cases, 10-14.9%

Louisiana: 28,690 cases, 15-19.9%

Maine: 4,095 cases, 10-14.9%

Maryland: 62,204 cases, 20-24.9%

Massachusetts: 61,094 cases, 10-14.9%

Michigan: 64,693 cases, 10-14.9%

Minnesota: 22,584 cases, 10-14.9%

Mississippi: 13,350 cases, more than 25%

Missouri: 28,355 cases, 15-19.9%

Montana: 1,644 cases, 5-7.9%

Nebraska: 7,176 cases, 15-19.9%

Nevada: 10,128 cases, 20-24.9%

New Hampshire: 8,012 cases, 10-14.9%

New Jersey: 122,142 cases, 20-24.9%

New Mexico: 6,322 cases, no positivity rate provided

New York: 113,613 cases, 15-19.9%

North Carolina: 38,419 cases, 10-14.9%

North Dakota: 2,595 cases, 5-7.9%

Ohio: 95,135 cases, over 25%

Oklahoma: 11,765 cases, 15-19.9%

Oregon: 9,101 cases, 5-7.9%

Pennsylvania: 79,761 cases, 15-19.9%

Rhode Island: 11,260 cases, 5-7.9%

South Carolina: 24,014 cases, 10-14.9%

South Dakota: 3,146 cases, 10-14.9%

Tennessee: 37,336 cases, 20-24.9%

Texas: 100,554 cases, 20-24.9%

Utah: 11,015 cases, 10-14.9%

Vermont: 2,101 cases, 5-7.9%

Virginia: 60,325 cases, 20-24.9%

Washington: 32,596 cases, no positivity rate provided

West Virginia: 7,974 cases, 10-14.9%

Wisconsin: 31,484 cases, 15-19.9%

Wyoming: 1,180 cases, 5-7.9%

What is the positivity percent?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?

Are we doing enough testing for the amount of people who are getting infected?

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, Johns Hopkins shared.

Total deaths

Here are the total number of deaths reported over the last 7 days for each state:

Alabama: 4

Alaska: 2

Arizona: 356

Arkansas: 106

California: 348

Colorado: 160

Connecticut: 84

Delaware: 34

Florida: 26

Georgia: 230

Hawaii: 11

Idaho: 64

Illinois: 426

Indiana: 293

Iowa: 59

Kansas: 51

Kentucky: 200

Louisiana: 39

Maine: 55

Maryland: 86

Massachusetts: 220

Michigan: 285

Minnesota: 224

Mississippi: 45

Missouri: 201

Montana: 15

Nebraska: 21

Nevada: 53

New Hampshire: 75

New Jersey: 177

New Mexico: 128

New York: 350

North Carolina: 44

North Dakota: 13

Ohio: 503

Oklahoma: 219

Oregon: 50

Pennsylvania: 718

Rhode Island: 44

South Carolina: 92

South Dakota: 25

Tennessee: 399

Texas: 398

Utah: 32

Vermont: 7

Virginia: 142

Washington: 84

West Virginia: 63

Wisconsin: 225

Wyoming: 0

According to the CDC, 5 people died from Influenza in the U.S. during week 48 of 2021.