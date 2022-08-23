DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 rates are continuing on a downward track in Colorado. Rates are at the lowest point since May and no counties in the state are in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s worst level of transmission.

As of Monday, the state’s seven-day positivity rate was 6.64%, which is down from 7.63% one week ago. The positivity rate measures the amount of COVID positive tests compared to the total amount of tests taken.

Overall, 40 Colorado counties saw a decrease in COVID-19 positivity, 17 counties saw an increase, six counties administered fewer than 10 tests, and one county stayed the same.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, incidence rates are down over the last seven days.

Here’s a look at positivity rates for every county over the last seven days:

Adams: 8.5% (down)

Alamosa: 2.3% (down)

Arapahoe: 7.3% (down)

Archuleta: 7.5% (down)

Baca: 4.5% (up)

Bent: 1.8% (up)

Boulder: 6.5% (down)

Broomfield: 5% (down)

Chaffee: 9.3% (up)

Cheyenne: 0.0% (same)

Clear Creek: 8.8% (down)

Conejos: 2% (down)

Costilla: 2.9% (down)

Crowley: 4.4% (up)

Custer: 3.7% (down)

Delta: 2.9% (down)

Denver: 6.7% (down)

Dolores: Fewer than 10 tests over last week

Douglas: 7.8% (down)

Eagle: 13.9% (down)

El Paso: 8.3% (down)

Elbert: 4.7% (down)

Fremont: 2.8% (down)

Garfield: 5.2% (down)

Gilpin: 19% (up)

Grand: 8.7% (down)

Gunnison: 3.6% (down)

Hinsdale: Fewer than 10 tests over last week

Huerfano: 0.6% (down)

Jackson: Fewer than 10 tests over last week

Jefferson: 5.2% (down)

Kiowa: Fewer than 10 tests over last week

Kit Carson: 2.8% (down)

La Plata: 10.3% (down)

Lake: 29.4% (up)

Larimer: 8.1% (down)

Las Animas: 0.3% (down)

Lincoln: 3.9% (up)

Logan: 4.2% (up)

Mesa: 5.2% (down)

Mineral: Fewer than 10 tests over last week

Moffat: 5.9% (down)

Montezuma: 6.5% (down)

Montrose: 1.4% (down)

Morgan: 2.6% (down)

Otero: 1.7% (up)

Ouray: 7.7% (up)

Park: 18% (up)

Phillips: 38.5% (up)

Pitkin: 18.1% (up)

Prowers: 2.7% (down)

Pueblo: 5.1% (down)

Rio Blanco: 3.9% (up)

Rio Grande: 2.7% (up)

Routt: 5.9% (down)

Saguache: 17.2% (up)

San Juan: Fewer than 10 tests over last week

San Miguel: 12.1% (down)

Sedgwick: 2.5% (down)

Summit: 22.2% (down)

Teller: 7% (up)

Washington: 1.2% (down)

Weld: 7.9% (down)

Yuma: 4% (down)

What is the positivity percent?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?

Are we doing enough testing for the amount of people who are getting infected?

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, Johns Hopkins shared.