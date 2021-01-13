COVID-19 positivity rates rising for most of Colorado; see your county’s level here

DENVER (KDVR) — The majority of counties in Colorado are starting to see a rise in COVID-19 cases and a higher positivity rate.

The highest positivity rate in the state is for Jackson County, which is at 33.3% positivity over the past 2 weeks.

Here are the stats as of 7 a.m. Wednesday for the state of Colorado according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard:

Counties in each level: Level Green: 0 Level Blue: 1 Level Yellow: 3 Level Orange: 60 Level Red: 0 Level Purple: 0



Here’s where every county stands as of 8 a.m. Wednesday (2-week positivity rates):

Adams: 10.8%

Alamosa: 2.5%

Arapahoe: 7.1%

Archuleta: 8.7%

Baca: 1.1%

Bent: 14.8%

Boulder: 4.9%

Broomfield: 5.9%

Chaffee: 5.4%

Cheyenne: 5%

Clear Creek: 8.3%

Conejos: 1.7%

Costilla: 6.8%

Crowley: 1.4%

Custer: 4.4%

Delta: 14.3%

Denver: 7%

Dolores: 10.3%

Douglas: 7.7%

Eagle: 7.8%

Elbert: 11.4%

El Paso: 8.8%

Fremont: 3.9%

Garfield: 9.1%

Gilpin: 5.4%

Grand: 18.8%

Gunnison: 11.9%

Hinsdale: Fewer than 20 tests in the past 2 weeks

Huerfano: 1.0%

Jackson: 33.3%

Jefferson: 6.4%

Kiowa: 1.9%

Kit Carson: 0.3%

Lake: 11.8%

La Plata: 7.3%

Larimer: 6%

Las Animas: 22.2%

Lincoln: 3.9%

Logan: 6.6%

Mesa: 8.9%

Mineral: 17.9%

Moffat: 5%

Montezuma: 11.5%

Montrose: 12.1%

Morgan: 8.4%

Otero: 6.8%

Ouray: 5.1%

Park: 9.7%

Phillips: 3.6%

Pitkin: 10.9%

Prowers: 8.4%

Pueblo: 5.1%

Rio Blanco: 7.8%

Rio Grande: 4.1%

Routt: 7.1%

Saguache: 12.3%

San Juan: 0%

San Miguel: 6.8%

Sedgwick: 12.5%

Summit: 7.8%

Teller: 7.6%

Washington: 4.1%

Weld: 9.5%

Yuma: 7.7%

New data is released around 4 p.m. each day.