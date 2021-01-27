COVID-19 positivity rates continue to drop for most Colorado counties; see full list here

DENVER (KDVR) — As COVID-19 positivity rates have gradually decreased over the past month, Governor Polis said to expect to current restrictions to remain in place until at least the summer but the dial will be readjusted.

The COVID-19 vaccine is expected to reach the general public by summer.

The state’s overall COVID-19 positivity rate is 7.46%, which is over 2% higher than last week’s rate of 5.26%.

The positivity rate over the past 7 days is 5.10%, down from last week’s rate of 5.28%, according to data released on Tuesday afternoon.

The highest positivity rate in the state is for Lincoln County, which is 13.5% positivity over the past 2 weeks. Phillips County is at 0.0% positivity over the last 2 weeks.

Here are the stats as of 11 a.m. Wednesday for the state of Colorado according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard:

Counties in each level: Level Green: 0 Level Blue: 1 Level Yellow: 3 Level Orange: 59 Level Red: 1 Level Purple: 0



Here’s where every county stands as of 8 a.m. Wednesday (2-week positivity rates):

Adams: 6.5%

Alamosa: 1.9%

Arapahoe: 5.2%

Archuleta: 5.3%

Baca: 5.7%

Bent: 3.9%

Boulder: 3.6%

Broomfield: 4.7%

Chaffee: 1.8%

Cheyenne: 3.4%

Clear Creek: 6%

Conejos: 1.2%

Costilla: 4.3%

Crowley: 3.4%

Custer: 2.2%

Delta: 11.5%

Denver: 4.4%

Dolores: 9.7%

Douglas: 5.4%

Eagle: 8.5%

Elbert: 4.8%

El Paso: 5.7%

Fremont: 2.2%

Garfield: 6.7%

Gilpin: 2.5%

Grand: 13.4%

Gunnison: 11.4%

Hinsdale: Fewer than 20 tests in the past 2 weeks

Huerfano: .5%

Jackson: 4.2%

Jefferson: 4.8%

Kiowa: 1.7%

Kit Carson: .8%

Lake: 5.1%

La Plata: 4.1%

Larimer: 5.1%

Las Animas: 5.2%

Lincoln: 13.5%

Logan: 6.9%

Mesa: 7%

Mineral: Fewer than 20 tests in the past 2 weeks

Moffat: 6%

Montezuma: 10.3%

Montrose: 10.5%

Morgan: 4.7%

Otero: 3%

Ouray: 4.4%

Park: 4.9%

Phillips: 0.0%

Pitkin: 7.4%

Prowers: 6.8%

Pueblo: 2.9%

Rio Blanco: 10.4%

Rio Grande: 1.3%

Routt: 9.6%

Saguache: 1.5%

San Juan: 1.3%

San Miguel: 6.6%

Sedgwick: 3.7%

Summit: 8.4%

Teller: 5.7%

Washington: 2.9%

Weld: 6.8%

Yuma: 6.2%

New data is released around 4 p.m. each day.