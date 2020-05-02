COVID-19 outbreak at Life Care Center of Aurora has son anxiously awaiting his father’s test results

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Eighty-one-year-old Chuck Callaway is awaiting COVID-19 test results after an apparent outbreak of the virus at the Life Care Center of Aurora.

“It’s heart-wrenching,” Chuck’s son, Dwayne Callaway, said. “Being that close to have your dad home and then you might not be able to.”

Dwayne tells the Problem Solvers, Chuck has been at the center since December, receiving treatment for a spinal infection.

In the past five days, he has developed a fever and cough. “We’re waiting to see if it’s coronavirus,” Dwayne said.

According to a letter from Life Care Center of Aurora sent out to families and obtained by the Problem Solvers, 23 residents and 10 associates have tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter states 16 of those residents are in isolation, and seven are at a local hospital.

Associates are recovering at home, the letter states.

The center says it is working with local and state health officials as well as abiding by CDC guidelines throughout the pandemic. The center has also began to test all patients for the virus.

In the meantime, Chuck is in isolation while awaiting test results. “That’s the hardest part,” Dwayne said. “All you can do is call your dad, you can’t go there.”