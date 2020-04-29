COVID-19 outbreak at Community Living Center in Aurora kills 2, 14 others test positive

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Human Services said Wednesday that two residents have died from the coronavirus at the Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons in Aurora.

Seven other residents and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to the CDHS.

We have reached out to the Veterans Community Living Center to get more information about the outbreak and are expecting an update Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Live Blog: Updates on coronavirus in Colorado

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.