COVID-19 in Denver: What’s happening with case rates, vaccines and testing sites

DENVER (KDVR) — A COVID-19 update for case rates, vaccination and testing sites were provided by he City and County of Denver on Friday.
Denver County vaccination status as of Friday:
- 426,668 people have received the first vaccination dose
- 362,090 people are fully vaccinated
Denver’s one-week cumulative incidence rate:
- Friday, May 21: 65.2 average of new daily cases per 100,000 population
- Saturday, May 22: 63.8
- Sunday, May 23: 61.3
- Monday, May 24: 60.5
- Tuesday, May 25: 57.2
- Wednesday, May 26: 50.3
- Thursday, May 27: 44.8
Denver’s one-week average positivity rate:
- Friday, May 21: 1.8%
- Saturday, May 22: 3.0%
- Sunday, May 23: 1.8%
- Monday, May 24: 1.0%
- Tuesday, May 25: 1.2%
- Wednesday, May 26: 1.3%
- Thursday, May 27: not yet reported
COVID-19 Denver hospitalizations:
- 71 (7-day average)
Denver cumulative:
- Positive cases: 72,380
- Deaths from COVID-19: 827
Four vaccine locations offer walk- ins services until the end of June. Here’s the schedule to receive both doses at the same location:
Barnum Rec Center:
- Pfizer
- Last date for first dose: Sunday, June 6
- Last date for second dose: Sunday, June 27
- Moderna
- Last date for first dose: Wednesday, June 2
- Last date for second dose: Wednesday, June 30t
Martin Luther King, Jr. Rec Center:
- Pfizer
- Last date for first dose: Friday, June 5
- Last date for second dose: Friday, June 26t
- Moderna
- Last date for first dose: Tuesday, June 1
- Last date for second dose: Tuesday, June 29
Swansea Rec Center:
- Pfizer
- Last date for first dose: Monday, June 7
- Last date for second dose: Monday, June 28
JFK High School
- Moderna
- Last date for first dose: Tuesday, June 2
- Last date for second dose: Tuesday, June 30
Vaccination site closures:
- Montbello High School
- CovidCheck Colorado will contact people to reschedule their second vaccine appointment
Testing site closures:
- Green Valley Ranch Pool last day of testing is Sunday, May 30
- At home testing from Denver is discontinued
- Free Testing at Home kits are available from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment