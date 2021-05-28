COVID-19 in Denver: What’s happening with case rates, vaccines and testing sites

by: Keely Sugden

Community members receive a COVID vaccine at Denver Park Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church

DENVER (KDVR) — A COVID-19 update for case rates, vaccination and testing sites were provided by he City and County of Denver on Friday.

Denver County vaccination status as of Friday:

  • 426,668 people have received the first vaccination dose
  • 362,090 people are fully vaccinated

Denver’s one-week cumulative incidence rate:

  • Friday, May 21: 65.2 average of new daily cases per 100,000 population 
  • Saturday, May 22: 63.8 
  • Sunday, May 23: 61.3 
  • Monday, May 24: 60.5 
  • Tuesday, May 25: 57.2 
  • Wednesday, May 26: 50.3 
  • Thursday, May 27: 44.8 

Denver’s one-week average positivity rate: 

  • Friday, May 21: 1.8%  
  • Saturday, May 22: 3.0% 
  • Sunday, May 23: 1.8% 
  • Monday, May 24: 1.0% 
  • Tuesday, May 25: 1.2% 
  • Wednesday, May 26: 1.3%    
  • Thursday, May 27: not yet reported    

COVID-19 Denver hospitalizations:

  • 71 (7-day average) 

Denver cumulative:

  • Positive cases: 72,380 
  • Deaths from COVID-19: 827 

Four vaccine locations offer walk- ins services until the end of June. Here’s the schedule to receive both doses at the same location:

Barnum Rec Center: 

  • Pfizer 
    • Last date for first dose: Sunday, June 6 
    • Last date for second dose: Sunday, June 27
  • Moderna 
    • Last date for first dose: Wednesday, June 2 
    • Last date for second dose: Wednesday, June 30t

Martin Luther King, Jr. Rec Center: 

  • Pfizer 
    • Last date for first dose: Friday, June 5
    • Last date for second dose: Friday, June 26t
  • Moderna 
    • Last date for first dose: Tuesday, June 1
    • Last date for second dose: Tuesday, June 29

Swansea Rec Center: 

  • Pfizer 
    • Last date for first dose: Monday, June 7
    • Last date for second dose: Monday, June 28

JFK High School 

  • Moderna 
    • Last date for first dose: Tuesday, June 2
    • Last date for second dose: Tuesday, June 30 

Vaccination site closures:

  • Montbello High School
    • CovidCheck Colorado will contact people to reschedule their second vaccine appointment

Testing site closures:

  • Green Valley Ranch Pool last day of testing is Sunday, May 30
  • At home testing from Denver is discontinued

