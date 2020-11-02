COVID-19 in Colorado: State positivity rate nears 10%

DENVER (KDVR) — Cases of COVID-19 in Colorado continue to rise. According to the Colorado COVID-19 dashboard, the state’s positivity rate is 9.76% as of Monday morning. The dashboard is updated daily at 4 p.m.

The dashboard also shows the 7-day positivity rate is at 8.10%, which is up from 7.5% on Friday.

Colorado hadn’t seen a 7.5% positivity rate since May 25. The highest positivity rate ever in the state was on April 19, at 22%. However, testing was not as widespread at that time.

According to an updated modeling report released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Colorado School of Public Health, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are rapidly increasing across the state.

As of the last update to the dashboard, there were 133 new hospital admissions due to COVID-19.

Experts say Colorado will likely surpass April’s highest peak in hospitalizations within two weeks. Intensive care unit (ICU) capacity could be exceeded by January or sooner if the epidemic curve is not bent, according to experts.