Watch at 1:10 p.m.: COVID-19 hospitalizations sharply rise; Health officials to give omicron briefing

DENVER (KDVR) — Cases and positivity rates are at an all-time high across Colorado with the prevalence of the omicron variant.

Statewide, the positivity rate sits at just under 25%, meaning one in every four people testing for COVID-19 in Colorado is coming back with a positive test. The same rate exists in Denver.

What’s more concerning is the sharp uptick in hospitalizations across Colorado. The state was seeing a decline from a delta variant wave that spiked right around Thanksgiving, but in a matter of days, the state has seen that downward trend reverse drastically.

Courtesy: CDPHE

While we are seeing more COVID hospitalizations, indications from some of the top hospital officials in the state suggest the cases are milder.

“If there is one saving grace with omicron, it seems to be taking up less of the ICU, but more of our acute care beds,” said the chief medical officer at Denver Health, Dr. Connie Price, during a COVID-19 update in Denver Tuesday. “Our census of COVID positive patients has never been higher; It’s the highest we’ve been at any point of this pandemic, however it does seem like they’re requiring fewer ICU beds.”

Top officials with Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment will be providing a briefing Wednesday on the latest case surge and hospitalizations.

