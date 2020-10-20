COVID-19 guidelines released for Colorado ski areas, resorts

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released new guidelines for ski areas and resorts on Monday.
“Outdoor activities like skiing and snowboarding can be lower risk if done with proper precautions, both on and off the slopes,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE.
The CDPHE guidelines include:
- Physical distancing of at least 6 feet between parties
- Wearing masks to the maximum extent possible
- Health screening and symptom tracking
- Isolating and quarantining, as required
New baseline standards for mountain activities:
- Isolation housing to create opportunities for visiting guests to safely isolate and quarantine themselves in the event that they test positive or need to quarantine during their stay and cannot travel
- Ensuring safe employee housing environments
- Limiting ski school cohorts/groups to no more than 10 people
- Prioritizing the immediate safety and sheltering needs of guests and staff due to extreme weather events when in conflict with these COVID-19 guidelines