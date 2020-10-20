COVID-19 guidelines released for Colorado ski areas, resorts

FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo, skiers wear face coverings as they wait to board a lift at the reopening of Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort, which closed in mid-March to help in the effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus in Keystone, Colo. Winter sports enthusiasts will encounter restrictions at resorts in the season ahead to accommodate COVID rules. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released new guidelines for ski areas and resorts on Monday.

“Outdoor activities like skiing and snowboarding can be lower risk if done with proper precautions, both on and off the slopes,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE.

The CDPHE guidelines include:

Physical distancing of at least 6 feet between parties

Wearing masks to the maximum extent possible

Health screening and symptom tracking

Isolating and quarantining, as required

New baseline standards for mountain activities:

Isolation housing to create opportunities for visiting guests to safely isolate and quarantine themselves in the event that they test positive or need to quarantine during their stay and cannot travel

Ensuring safe employee housing environments

Limiting ski school cohorts/groups to no more than 10 people

Prioritizing the immediate safety and sheltering needs of guests and staff due to extreme weather events when in conflict with these COVID-19 guidelines