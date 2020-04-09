COVID-19 forces dairy farmers to dump milk

DENVER (KDVR) — Dairy farmers across America are being asked to dump thousands of gallons of their own milk.

It’s milk that was supposed to go to restaurants and schools.

Since most states have closed their schools and eateries during the pandemic, dairy farmers have no other option.

"With the loss of restaurants and school meals and those things that have been shut down, we’ve lost a significant amount of our dairy consumption through those channels,” said Marty Mckenzie.

McKinzie works for Dairy MAX; a nonprofit Dairy Council which represents hundreds of farm families, including some in Colorado.

"We’re looking for opportunities to make sure this milk is utilized. There’s nothing more disheartening to agriculture or dairy farming than to see our work go to waste,” McKinzie said.

According to McKinzie, Dairy MAX is hoping some of it can go to the needy.

"We’re working to see which food banks and other organizations who might be able to use this can benefit from it,” he said.

McKinzie believes the issue is a temporary one for dairy farmers - and that consumers should expect to see milk levels return to normal at their grocery stores in the coming weeks.