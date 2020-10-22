COVID-19 exposure alerts available on Colorado smart phones beginning Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) – On Sunday the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will launch a new smart phone technology that anonymously alerts users if they have been near someone with COVID-19.

The free, opt-in technology sends exposure notifications to Android and Apple phones anywhere in Colorado.

The technology uses non-identifiable Bluetooth tokens sent to user’s phones, when someone tests positive for COVID-19 anyone who has been in close proximity in the last 14 days is notified of exposure.

The identity of anyone using the system will never be revealed. The service does not collect, store or transmit any personal information, according to the CDPHE.

“Enable CO Exposure Notifications on your iPhone or Android to help save lives,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “By alerting users to potential COVID-19 exposure, Coloradans can take quick steps in order to limit exposure and risk to family, friends, coworkers and neighbors.”

“We understand the importance of privacy and security and have taken extensive steps to ensure personal information is not collected, stored or transmitted through the use of CO Exposure Notifications,” explains Sarah Tuneberg, Lead of Colorado’s Containment and Testing Team and CO Exposure Notifications service. “By adding your phone to the fight and increasing risk awareness and identification, you can help Colorado stop the spread of COVID-19.”