COVID-19 discharge celebrations – It’s a thing!

DENVER (KDVR) — As more and more COVID-19 patients are getting discharged, many of the hospitals are holding brief celebrations as the patients are released.

When Isidro Cortez was released from Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver after a 28-day stay, the nurses clapped, danced and sang as he rang a bell.

Video from Swedish Medical Center in Englewood shows nurses lining the hallway and clapping as a COVID patient is wheeled out. “We all kind of line up and clap for them, and give them a really good send off,” said Amy Clas, a registered nurse at Swedish Medical Center.

Video shows a similar send off for Mike McClurkin. The medical providers at Swedish lined the hall, and clapped as he left. “I’m grateful for the care I got,” McClurkin said.

His discharge was a special moment for the staff at Swedish because he was the first COVID patient to get off a ventilator, and go home.

Dr. Ahmad Rashid, McClurkin’s doctor, says the celebrations are meaningful for the patients, but for the medical providers as well. All know that some patients won’t get to celebrate.

“When people do well, and then get out of the ICU, and are doing so much better, that is such a moral booster,” Dr. Rashid said.

As of Friday, April 17, HealthONE had released 368 COVID-19 patients from its Colorado hospitals.