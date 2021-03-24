DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released the newest version of the Colorado COVID-19 dial on Tuesday.

The update comes as more Coloradans are getting vaccinated and as COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward.

Dial 3.0 will go into effect on Wednesday, March 24 and will stay in effect until mid-April.

The new version of the COVID-19 dial will make it easier for counties to move to Level Green: Protect Our Neighbors. Level Green has the least restrictions on the dial.

Level Green: Protect Our Neighbors 3.0 Dial Update:

Counties now qualify if they have 35 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people

No longer a certification process

Most restrictions removed

Restaurants, bars and indoor events must still be at 50% capacity or under 500 people, whichever is fewer

Outdoor events no longer have state-capacity restrictions, counties can decide

Level Blue will also have less restrictions on Dial 3.0.

Level Blue: Caution 3.0 Dial Update:

Counties now qualify if they have 36 – 100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people

Bars can operate at 25% capacity or 75 people, whichever is fewer

Retail, offices and non-critical manufacturing can now operate at 75% capacity

Outdoor events no longer have state-capacity restrictions, counties can decide

The new dial does not change the statewide mask mandate. The Executive Order for the mask mandate expires on April 3, at which point the Governor will reevaluate and possibly make modifications.

“While this is still a time for caution, these changes to the Dial better reflect where we are in the pandemic today, and the balance we are trying to strike between disease suppression and economic hardship,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE.

For more information on Dial 3.0 and regulations visit Colorado’s COVID-19 website.