COVID-19 Delta variant now 75% of all cases, spreading in unvaccinated people

DENVER (KDVR) — In just two months, the Delta COVID-19 variant has jumped from just 1% of all variant cases in Colorado to about 75%.

In mid-April, when it was first found in Colorado, only 0.41% of the variants identified in COVID cases were of the Delta type. By the week of June 20, just under three-quarters of the week’s variants were of the Delta type.

“Delta (variant) is scary because it’s the most infectious of the virus that we’ve seen and it makes people the sickest,” said Denver Health pulmonologist Dr. Anuj Mehta.

“Where we’re seeing it spread is in pockets of unvaccinated individuals,” Mehta said.

Source: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (KDVR)

There are nearly 500 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mesa County — the most in any county in the state. It’s also where just about 45% of the population is vaccinated.

But vaccination rates continue to climb in other parts of the state.

“We are very close to making President Biden’s goal of 70% of adults 18 and up vaccinated by July 4th,” Gov. Jared Polis said Friday.

He said he expects the state meet the goal within the next few days as more vaccination data comes in.