COVID-19 data dump impacts numbers used by Cherry Creek Schools to make learning decisions

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Cherry Creek School District may soon have to make a difficult decision to transition students to remote learning unless COVID-19 numbers start to improve.

However, the numbers currently look worse than they actually are, creating some confusion for parents in the district.

In turns out, one area hospital’s COVID-19 numbers weren’t being received by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which means they weren’t being included in the system that the Cherry Creek School District uses to make decisions regarding in-person learning.

Kaiser Permanente had more than 1,500 positive COVID cases that weren’t included because of a data processing error. Those cases date back to Oct. 2 and were just included with the state’s numbers this past weekend.

“We got a lot of cases that showed up this weekend. It was kind of of a huge dump of cases,” explained Callie Preheim, with the Tri-County Health Department, which consults with the Cherry Creek School District on decisions related to COVID-19.

The dump of numbers inflated the coronavirus metrics that the school district uses to decide whether schools can safely stay open, making the positivity and incidence rates difficult to gauge.

“We can’t say for sure what it is. We can just give them our best guess what the range is,” said Preheim.

The district looks at six different metrics. Right now, the district’s overall COVID number is at a “4,” which if sustained for seven to 14 days, means a move to remote learning.

The positivity rate that the school district uses is currently listed at 7.1%. However, if that number drops below 7%, the district’s overall number would rise. Tri-County Health currently estimates that without the Kaiser cases included in the numbers, the positivity rate would drop below that metric.

The problem? The Cherry Creek School District looks at numbers over a two-week period, and the Tri-County Health Department isn’t sure how many of those Kaiser cases should be included in the most recent data.

“Some of those tests would have occurred prior to the two-week period, and we don’t know how many occurred prior and during the current period, so the best we can say is it happened sometime between there,” said Preheim.

The school district should have a more accurate picture of the numbers after Nov. 9 when that data dump from Kaiser will no longer be included in the metrics.

The Cherry Creek School District says it currently does not plan to move to remote learning, saying the district must see a sustained seven- to 14-day change before those discussions would begin.

As for the data processing error, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it was a file formatting issue. Data sent by Kaiser was being rejected by the state’s system and no one detected the problem for several weeks.