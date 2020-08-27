COVID-19 could mean the end for about 1/3 of museums across the US

DENVER (KDVR) – A recent study shows 33% of museums surveyed are on the brink of closing for good.

Museums in America have been an historic staple of entertainment and education for decades. Now, many museums may become history themselves because of the reaction to COVID-19.

“I think it’s a challenging and pivotal time,” said Colorado Railroad Museum deputy director Rob Kramer

The American Alliance of Museums surveyed 750 museum directors across the United States. One in three said they are at high risk of closing for good.

But not all museums are built the same. The Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden is so far faring better than most.

“Ninety-five percent of our exhibits are outdoor exhibits, and we cover 15 acres of property. And so it is really easy to come out and keep to yourself,” said Kramer.

Botanic gardens and zoos are fairing better as well, being mostly outdoors.

Indoor venues are a different story.

“We are generating revenue but not revenue we need to pay off all our bills. If this doesn’t get any better in 2021, then we are going to have to make some draconian cuts,” said John Barry, Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum’s executive director.

Nationwide, 750,000 could be at risk. That would be a part of American history no one wants to see happen.