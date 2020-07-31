COVID-19 causes aluminum can shortage in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado companies are noticing a “COVID-Effect”, ranging from cans to cars to construction.

One example: big breweries are dealing with a smaller supply of aluminum cans. COVID-19 is cutting into the workforce that produces aluminum.

At Mother Tucker brewery in Thornton, owner Scott Tucker says his place initially took an aluminum hit.

“The cans, themselves, were physically in California,” says Tucker. “And California had been completely locked down.”

Tucker says Mother Tucker has since stocked up to better withstand the shortage.

The RV industry is also taking a hit due to COVID-19. A local RV company says new orders that would typically take 4-6 weeks are now taking 8-12 weeks.