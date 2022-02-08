COVID-19 cases take a nose dive in Colorado; here’s where every county stands with omicron

DENVER (KDVR) — The surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Colorado looks to be over, at least according to the newest data from the state.

As of Monday, the state’s seven-day positivity rate was 12.22%, which is down from 24.54% two weeks ago. Positivity rate measures the amount of COVID positive tests to the total amount of tests taken.

Over the last two weeks, 53 counties saw a decrease in COVID-19 positivity, 9 counties saw a rise and 2 counties administered fewer than 20 tests.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, incidence rates also dropped over the last two weeks.

Here’s a look at positivity rates for every county over the last two weeks:

One-week positivity rate:

Adams: 16.9% (down)

Alamosa: 14.7% (down)

Arapahoe: 14.3% (down)

Archuleta: 21.7% (down)

Baca: 8.8% (down)

Bent: 17.6%% (up)

Boulder: 12.8% (down)

Broomfield: 15.2% (down)

Chaffee: 12% (down)

Cheyenne: 8.6% (up)

Clear Creek: 10.3% (down)

Conejos: 17% (down)

Costilla: 15.2% (down)

Crowley: 13.1% (down)

Custer: 24.4% (down)

Delta: 15% (down)

Denver: 11.9% (down)

Dolores: 20.3% (down)

Douglas: 18% (down)

Eagle: 18.9% (down)

El Paso: 20% (down)

Elbert: 19.3% (down)

Fremont: 18.6% (down)

Garfield: 14.7% (down)

Gilpin: 16.1% (down)

Grand: 18% (down)

Gunnison: 10.3% (down)

Hinsdale: Fewer than 20 tests over last two week

Huerfano: 10.8% (down)

Jackson: 5.6% (down)

Jefferson: 14.3% (down)

Kiowa: 8.3% (up)

Kit Carson: 5.2% (up)

La Plata: 17.5% (down)

Lake: 11.1% (down)

Larimer: 17.4% (down)

Las Animas: 16.9% (down)

Lincoln: 18% (down)

Logan: 16.3% (down)

Mesa: 16.5% (down)

Mineral: Fewer than 20 tests over last two week

Moffat: 22.3% (down)

Montezuma: 20.1% (down)

Montrose: 15% (down)

Morgan: 13.5% (down)

Otero: 10.3% (down)

Ouray: 9.3% (down)

Park: 19.1% (down)

Phillips: 22.7% (down)

Pitkin: 18.3% (down)

Prowers: 16.5% (down)

Pueblo: 15.7% (down)

Rio Blanco: 17.6% (up)

Rio Grande: 14.5% (down)

Routt: 11.9% (down)

Saguache: 18.2% (down)

San Juan: 34.1% (down)

San Miguel: 17.5% (up)

Sedgwick: 15.8% (up)

Summit: 16% (down)

Teller: 15.1% (down)

Washington: 24% (up)

Weld: 21% (down)

Yuma: 23.1% (up)

What is the positivity percent?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?

Are we doing enough testing for the amount of people who are getting infected?

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, Johns Hopkins shared.