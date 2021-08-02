COVID-19 cases rising in Colorado; See positivity rates over the last week

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock are holding news conferences Monday to provide an update on COVID-19 as cases rise in Colorado.

Last week, the CDC issued new guidance that urges masks indoors in places with substantial COVID-19 transmission.

Based on the CDC’s guidance, two-thirds of Colorado’s counties should be under indoor mask mandates, including some counties in the Denver metro area.

As of Sunday, the state’s seven day positivity rate is 5.11%. The positivity rate for Summit County has risen to 12.8% over the last seven days, one of the highest rates in the state.

Here’s a look at positivity rates for every county over the last seven days:

1-week positivity rate:

Adams: 6.8%

Alamosa: 6.8%

Arapahoe: 5%

Archuleta: 13.4%

Baca: 2.6%

Bent: 0%

Boulder: 3.9%

Broomfield: 5.6%

Chaffee: 6.3%

Cheyenne: 0.0%

Clear Creek: 8.8%

Conejos: 9.6%

Costilla: 10.3%

Crowley: 1.7%

Custer: 15.6%

Delta: 3.1%

Denver: 4.2%

Dolores: 11.1%

Douglas: 5.4%

Eagle: 7.5%

Elbert: 8%

El Paso: 6.3%

Fremont: 2.6%

Garfield: 5%

Gilpin: 5.7%

Grand: 6.3%

Gunnison: 5.1%

Hinsdale: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Huerfano: 3.3%

Jackson: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Jefferson: 5.4%

Kiowa: 0.0%

Kit Carson: 4.8%

Lake: 4.3%

La Plata: 5%

Larimer: 5.2%

Las Animas: 2.2%

Lincoln: 5.3%

Logan: 0.0%

Mesa: 3.3%

Mineral: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Moffat: 12.5%

Montezuma: 3.5%

Montrose: 4.4%

Morgan: 1.1%

Otero: 2.1%

Ouray: 4.8%

Park: 6.4%

Phillips: 5.9%

Pitkin: 6.2%

Prowers: 5.9%

Pueblo: 2.6%

Rio Blanco: 11.5%

Rio Grande: 2.7%

Routt: 4.1%

Saguache: 5.3%

San Juan: 0.0%

San Miguel: 5.6%

Sedgwick: 3.4%

Summit: 12.8%

Teller: 7.8%

Washington: 0.0%

Weld: 7.1%

Yuma: 5.3%

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the incidence rates are also rising over the last seven days.