COVID-19 cases rising in Colorado; See positivity rates over the last week

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock are holding news conferences Monday to provide an update on COVID-19 as cases rise in Colorado.

Last week, the CDC issued new guidance that urges masks indoors in places with substantial COVID-19 transmission.

Based on the CDC’s guidance, two-thirds of Colorado’s counties should be under indoor mask mandates, including some counties in the Denver metro area.

As of Sunday, the state’s seven day positivity rate is 5.11%. The positivity rate for Summit County has risen to 12.8% over the last seven days, one of the highest rates in the state.

Here’s a look at positivity rates for every county over the last seven days:

1-week positivity rate:

  • Adams: 6.8%
  • Alamosa: 6.8%
  • Arapahoe: 5%
  • Archuleta: 13.4%
  • Baca: 2.6%
  • Bent: 0%
  • Boulder: 3.9%
  • Broomfield: 5.6%
  • Chaffee: 6.3%
  • Cheyenne: 0.0%
  • Clear Creek: 8.8%
  • Conejos: 9.6%
  • Costilla: 10.3%
  • Crowley: 1.7%
  • Custer: 15.6%
  • Delta: 3.1%
  • Denver: 4.2%
  • Dolores: 11.1%
  • Douglas: 5.4%
  • Eagle: 7.5%
  • Elbert: 8%
  • El Paso: 6.3%
  • Fremont: 2.6%
  • Garfield: 5%
  • Gilpin: 5.7%
  • Grand: 6.3%
  • Gunnison: 5.1%
  • Hinsdale: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week
  • Huerfano: 3.3%
  • Jackson: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week
  • Jefferson: 5.4%
  • Kiowa: 0.0%
  • Kit Carson: 4.8%
  • Lake: 4.3%
  • La Plata: 5%
  • Larimer: 5.2%
  • Las Animas: 2.2%
  • Lincoln: 5.3%
  • Logan: 0.0%
  • Mesa: 3.3%
  • Mineral: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week
  • Moffat: 12.5%
  • Montezuma: 3.5%
  • Montrose: 4.4%
  • Morgan: 1.1%
  • Otero: 2.1%
  • Ouray: 4.8%
  • Park: 6.4%
  • Phillips: 5.9%
  • Pitkin: 6.2%
  • Prowers: 5.9%
  • Pueblo: 2.6%
  • Rio Blanco: 11.5%
  • Rio Grande: 2.7%
  • Routt: 4.1%
  • Saguache: 5.3%
  • San Juan: 0.0%
  • San Miguel: 5.6%
  • Sedgwick: 3.4%
  • Summit: 12.8%
  • Teller: 7.8%
  • Washington: 0.0%
  • Weld: 7.1%
  • Yuma: 5.3%

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the incidence rates are also rising over the last seven days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories