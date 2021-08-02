COVID-19 cases rising in Colorado; See positivity rates over the last week

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock are holding news conferences Monday to provide an update on COVID-19 as cases rise in Colorado.
Last week, the CDC issued new guidance that urges masks indoors in places with substantial COVID-19 transmission.
Based on the CDC’s guidance, two-thirds of Colorado’s counties should be under indoor mask mandates, including some counties in the Denver metro area.
As of Sunday, the state’s seven day positivity rate is 5.11%. The positivity rate for Summit County has risen to 12.8% over the last seven days, one of the highest rates in the state.
Here’s a look at positivity rates for every county over the last seven days:
1-week positivity rate:
- Adams: 6.8%
- Alamosa: 6.8%
- Arapahoe: 5%
- Archuleta: 13.4%
- Baca: 2.6%
- Bent: 0%
- Boulder: 3.9%
- Broomfield: 5.6%
- Chaffee: 6.3%
- Cheyenne: 0.0%
- Clear Creek: 8.8%
- Conejos: 9.6%
- Costilla: 10.3%
- Crowley: 1.7%
- Custer: 15.6%
- Delta: 3.1%
- Denver: 4.2%
- Dolores: 11.1%
- Douglas: 5.4%
- Eagle: 7.5%
- Elbert: 8%
- El Paso: 6.3%
- Fremont: 2.6%
- Garfield: 5%
- Gilpin: 5.7%
- Grand: 6.3%
- Gunnison: 5.1%
- Hinsdale: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week
- Huerfano: 3.3%
- Jackson: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week
- Jefferson: 5.4%
- Kiowa: 0.0%
- Kit Carson: 4.8%
- Lake: 4.3%
- La Plata: 5%
- Larimer: 5.2%
- Las Animas: 2.2%
- Lincoln: 5.3%
- Logan: 0.0%
- Mesa: 3.3%
- Mineral: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week
- Moffat: 12.5%
- Montezuma: 3.5%
- Montrose: 4.4%
- Morgan: 1.1%
- Otero: 2.1%
- Ouray: 4.8%
- Park: 6.4%
- Phillips: 5.9%
- Pitkin: 6.2%
- Prowers: 5.9%
- Pueblo: 2.6%
- Rio Blanco: 11.5%
- Rio Grande: 2.7%
- Routt: 4.1%
- Saguache: 5.3%
- San Juan: 0.0%
- San Miguel: 5.6%
- Sedgwick: 3.4%
- Summit: 12.8%
- Teller: 7.8%
- Washington: 0.0%
- Weld: 7.1%
- Yuma: 5.3%
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the incidence rates are also rising over the last seven days.