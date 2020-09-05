COVID-19 cases rise in Boulder County, 70% tied to CU Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County Public Health has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases this week, jumping up to 45 new cases on Thursday.

Seventy percent of them were tied to the University of Colorado Boulder.

“If you go two weeks back from them — because it takes about 14 days — we’re looking at when school just started — so that’s when we saw a lot of gatherings and lot of parties. We’re starting to see the outcome of that now,” said Chana Goussetis with Boulder County Public Health.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed by freshmen.

“We have been seeing all the other schools that have been shutting down. It is a little bit worrisome,” said freshman Aodhan Cool.

“It is upsetting seeing our other classmates party because you’re putting everyone else at risk, it’s not just you,” said freshman Lucie Nguyen.

Boulder County Public Health says at this point, they’re not recommending the campus switch to full remote learning.

“There isn’t a magic number of new cases, because there’s so many different situations depending on where the case was transmitted, or if they’re secondary cases,” said Goussetis, when asked what number would prompt the health department to recommend remote learning at CU Boulder. “For the public health department, we can handle about 20 cases per day.”

They say the 45 cases on Thursday were still manageable because CU Boulder does its own disease investigation and contact tracing as part of an agreement with the county.

“We have about 70 people trained, as contact tracers, on campus as well as nine investigators,” said CU campus spokesperson Joshua Lindenstein.

“We feel like right now, we have the resources and are able to ramp up. We knew there would be spikes when the school year began. We have prepared as much as we can with those types of resources to handle those spikes when they occur,” he added.

Lindenstein says the school wants to preserve the campus experience for students as long as possible — as long as they’re able to protect the health and safety of students and faculty at the same time.

“We’re not switching to all online or all remote at this time. We feel like we’ve got a really robust monitoring system in place that allows us to catch cases early.”

The concern now, though, is another potential spike over the holiday weekend.

“Naturally, people want to gather. It’s a pivotal weekend to make sure we don’t have increased transmission of the virus,” said Goussetis. “So we are asking people to wear a mask, wash your hands and stay home if you can.”

Students say they’re hoping their peers will do their part over the weekend to help keep the campus open.

“Nobody wants to go home. Everybody wants to stay on campus,” said Cool.

“We just started to meet people,” said freshman Niki Borland. “It would be really hard to go home right now and almost have to restart making a friendship base our sophomore year, instead of already having friends. I really hope we can figure out a way to stay on campus, if possible. I really hope people start using their masks.”