COVID-19 cases remain at 1,000 per day, but hospitalizations are on the rise

This image provided by Abbott Laboratories shows the company’s BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 nasal swab test. After months of struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. is now capable of testing some 3 million people daily thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the testing boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results. (Abbott Laboratories via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is still seeing 1,000 new COVID-19 cases a day according to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). There are currently 381 hospitalizations, the highest since late May, the CDPHE announced on Monday.

State officials urge Coloradans to limit social gatherings and group size, either reduced to five to 10 people or put on hold, wash hands regularly, wear a mask and maintain physical distancing.

“These numbers are definitely a concern for us. We need everyone to follow public health guidance to control disease transmission and ensure that health care and public health capacity isn’t strained,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said. “We also want Coloradans who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested.”

The state’s positivity rate was 6.24% on Monday, with the seven-day average of 5.45%, according to the CDPHE.

The CDPHE is asking for more testing and contact tracing.

More than 50 free community test sites are available throughout the state.