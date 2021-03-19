County commissioners weigh in on upcoming changes to state dial

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Earlier this month, Douglas County commissioners petitioned to reopen the state.

Friday, those commissioners told the Problem Solvers they feel like their voices made an impact on the governor.

Commissioners said the governor met with county leaders around the state Friday, announcing they will have more input for health measures in the near future.

Douglas County District III Commissioner Lora Thomas said the dial is done, but not before one last change.

“Restrictions are going away and going more to guidance which is really great news and I think Douglas County can declare a victory,” Thomas said. “Governor Polis called in this morning to speak with us at 11:30 and he announced there will be a new dial coming out Tuesday, Dial 3.0 and then on Easter Sunday, April 4, there will be a new masking order that goes into place.”

Thomas said masks will continue to be a necessity, but the order will further clarify when they must be worn. But she said the biggest victory for her comes after that.

“The really great news is that on April 15, Dial 3.0 will go away. So, on April 16, the responsibility of keeping counties safe will go back to local control,” Thomas said.

The news is welcomed by restaurants like the Castle Cafe in Douglas County, but managers said they do not plan to let their guard down just yet.

“It’s been an impossible task, but we have a good team here that we’ve tried work with as much as we can to stay open,” said manger Brandon Coleman. “It’s a good thing to know we are going to try to get back to the social norms while still maintaining safety precautions that have been in place and hopefully stay in place.”

You can give your feedback on the proposed changes until noon Monday, March 22.