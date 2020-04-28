Country Jam Festival cancelled for 2020

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KDVR) – The organizers of Country Jam’s 4 day music festival announced the cancellation of the 2020 event. Ticket holders can request a refund or transfer tickets to the June 17th – 20th, 2021 festival.

Transfers and refunds requests are available from May 1 – May 30, 2020:

Transferred tickets will renew your same seats and/or campsites for next year’s event, happening 2021.

Refunded seats or campsites will be released when tickets go on sale for the 2021 event.

“Camp Access” will be re-introduced in 2021 and if your tickets are transferred to next year’s event, we will automatically upgrade your Admission tickets to include Camp Access at no cost to you.

Transferring you ticket:

If you wish to transfer your ticket order to the 2021 festival, no further action needs to be taken and your ticket order will be valid for next year’s event.

If you opted into a layaway plan, and you decide to transfer your ticket order to the 2021 festival, your layaway plan payment(s) will continue to charge as scheduled.

Any additional non-admission tickets purchased will automatically roll over with your order and be fulfilled in 2021.

Requesting a refund:

Visit this site and log into your Front Gate Tickets account

Select order history under the Your Account tab on the top navigation bar

Select View Order Detail on the order number you wish to have refunded

Click the Request Refund button on the top of your order details.