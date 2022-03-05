DENVER (Stacker) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates,” especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 25 reached 946,481 COVID-19-related deaths and 78.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Colorado using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Feb. 24, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Moffat County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (5,647 fully vaccinated)

— 38.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (51 total deaths)

— 90.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,652 (2,876 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#49. Yuma County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (4,335 fully vaccinated)

— 37.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (23 total deaths)

— 13.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,195 (1,823 total cases)

— 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#48. Fremont County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (20,767 fully vaccinated)

— 37.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (177 total deaths)

— 83.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,560 (14,141 total cases)

— 31.2% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#47. Jackson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (622 fully vaccinated)

— 35.1% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,638 (162 total cases)

— 48.3% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#46. Park County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (8,800 fully vaccinated)

— 32.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (20 total deaths)

— 47.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,375 (2,709 total cases)

— 36.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#45. Delta County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (14,661 fully vaccinated)

— 31.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (129 total deaths)

— 105.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,622 (5,803 total cases)

— 17.3% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#44. Morgan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (13,710 fully vaccinated)

— 31.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 454 (132 total deaths)

— 124.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,646 (5,420 total cases)

— 17.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#43. Montrose County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (20,371 fully vaccinated)

— 30.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (156 total deaths)

— 80.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,852 (8,916 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#42. Custer County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (2,425 fully vaccinated)

— 30.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (18 total deaths)

— 75.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,194 (618 total cases)

— 45.9% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#41. Otero County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (8,870 fully vaccinated)

— 29.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 684 (125 total deaths)

— 238.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,535 (4,119 total cases)

— 0.0% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#40. Conejos County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (3,986 fully vaccinated)

— 29.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 609 (50 total deaths)

— 201.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,085 (1,648 total cases)

— 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#39. Clear Creek County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (4,717 fully vaccinated)

— 29.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (10 total deaths)

— 49.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,268 (1,481 total cases)

— 32.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#38. Mesa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (75,643 fully vaccinated)

— 28.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (522 total deaths)

— 67.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,265 (40,504 total cases)

— 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#37. Phillips County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (2,186 fully vaccinated)

— 25.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (16 total deaths)

— 85.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,883 (848 total cases)

— 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#36. Sedgwick County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (1,158 fully vaccinated)

— 25.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (8 total deaths)

— 76.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,596 (463 total cases)

— 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#35. Teller County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (13,559 fully vaccinated)

— 22.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (55 total deaths)

— 7.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,249 (4,633 total cases)

— 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#34. Huerfano County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (3,690 fully vaccinated)

— 22.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (29 total deaths)

— 107.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,980 (1,378 total cases)

— 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#33. Alamosa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (9,020 fully vaccinated)

— 19.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (59 total deaths)

— 79.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,649 (4,326 total cases)

— 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#32. Pueblo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (93,991 fully vaccinated)

— 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (758 total deaths)

— 122.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,787 (43,431 total cases)

— 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#31. Archuleta County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (7,954 fully vaccinated)

— 17.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 64 (9 total deaths)

— 68.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,766 (2,773 total cases)

— 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#30. Gilpin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (3,588 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 64 (4 total deaths)

— 68.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,592 (911 total cases)

— 35.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#29. Lake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (4,802 fully vaccinated)

— 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 37 (3 total deaths)

— 81.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,290 (1,649 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#28. Costilla County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (2,307 fully vaccinated)

— 13.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (14 total deaths)

— 78.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,517 (642 total cases)

— 26.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#27. Weld County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (194,094 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (660 total deaths)

— 0.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,496 (79,489 total cases)

— 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#26. Las Animas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (8,821 fully vaccinated)

— 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (39 total deaths)

— 33.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,156 (3,359 total cases)

— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#25. Rio Grande County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (7,001 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (44 total deaths)

— 93.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,618 (2,661 total cases)

— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#24. Grand County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (9,801 fully vaccinated)

— 9.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (23 total deaths)

— 27.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,469 (3,378 total cases)

— 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#23. El Paso County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (455,210 fully vaccinated)

— 8.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (1,578 total deaths)

— 8.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,498 (176,481 total cases)

— 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#22. Chaffee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (12,907 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (42 total deaths)

— 2.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,790 (4,232 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#21. Garfield County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (38,187 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (87 total deaths)

— 28.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,233 (13,954 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#20. Hinsdale County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (522 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,634 (120 total cases)

— 35.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#19. Ouray County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.4% (3,190 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (6 total deaths)

— 40.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,781 (831 total cases)

— 25.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#18. Adams County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (345,385 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (1,220 total deaths)

— 16.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,660 (127,596 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#17. Arapahoe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (439,652 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (1,123 total deaths)

— 15.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,105 (145,141 total cases)

— 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#16. Larimer County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.1% (239,357 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 128 (457 total deaths)

— 36.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,303 (72,462 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#15. Montezuma County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (17,685 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (64 total deaths)

— 20.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,442 (5,876 total cases)

— 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#14. Gunnison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.6% (11,974 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 80 (14 total deaths)

— 60.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,125 (3,165 total cases)

— 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#13. La Plata County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (39,207 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (79 total deaths)

— 30.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,761 (12,234 total cases)

— 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#12. Douglas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.5% (254,579 fully vaccinated)

— 5.2% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (394 total deaths)

— 44.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,192 (74,416 total cases)

— 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#11. Denver County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.6% (542,380 fully vaccinated)

— 8.3% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (1,258 total deaths)

— 14.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,386 (162,792 total cases)

— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#10. Routt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.0% (19,224 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (24 total deaths)

— 53.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,723 (6,082 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#9. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.6% (446,303 fully vaccinated)

— 11.2% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (1,286 total deaths)

— 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,983 (116,477 total cases)

— 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#8. Boulder County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.6% (252,978 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (335 total deaths)

— 49.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,367 (59,911 total cases)

— 18.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#7. Broomfield County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.7% (56,190 fully vaccinated)

— 15.7% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (111 total deaths)

— 21.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,100 (12,754 total cases)

— 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#6. Eagle County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.2% (44,771 fully vaccinated)

— 17.9% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 63 (35 total deaths)

— 68.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,108 (15,495 total cases)

— 24.8% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#5. Mineral County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.9% (630 fully vaccinated)

— 18.9% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (1 total deaths)

— 35.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,479 (219 total cases)

— 26.4% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#4. Pitkin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.9% (14,544 fully vaccinated)

— 18.9% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 34 (6 total deaths)

— 83.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,429 (6,117 total cases)

— 52.8% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#3. San Miguel County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.2% (6,721 fully vaccinated)

— 19.3% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 86 (7 total deaths)

— 57.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,861 (2,197 total cases)

— 19.2% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#2. Summit County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 83.6% (25,912 fully vaccinated)

— 21.3% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 45 (14 total deaths)

— 77.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,476 (9,451 total cases)

— 35.3% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado

#1. San Juan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 94.0% (684 fully vaccinated)

— 36.4% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,198 (198 total cases)

— 20.7% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado



