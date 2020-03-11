Cory Elementary closed Wednesday, parent tests positive for coronavirus

DENVER (KDVR) — Cory Elementary School in Denver will be closed Wednesday due to concerns over the coronavirus.

In an email from the school, administrators say that they were recently made aware that one of the parents of the community has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Administrators say that the CDPHE has been notified of this incident. The CDPHE is determining who made contact with the parent, and the parent’s two children who attend Cory will be tested for the virus

While the school is closed on Wednesday, the school says they will thoroughly disinfect the establishment, including common areas and classrooms.