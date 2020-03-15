Coronavirus state total in Colorado increases to 131

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed 30 new positive cases in Colorado, based on overnight test results. FOX31 reported on one of the Boulder County cases Saturday evening.

The total amount of positive COVID-19 cases in Colorado is 131.

Ages of these new confirmed cases include the following: Four people in their teens, four people in their 20s, seven people in their 30s, four people in their 40s, seven people in their 50s, three people in their 60s and one person in their 70s.

The counties in which these new cases have surfaced are: three in Arapahoe, three (two new ones that are we are reporting) in Boulder, four in Denver, four in Douglas, four in Eagle, one in El Paso, one in Garfield, two in Gunnison, five in Jefferson, two in Weld and one is unknown.