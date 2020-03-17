Coronavirus: Sorting through fact and fiction on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- It may seem difficult to decipher what is real and what is misinformation when so many people are sharing social media posts, graphics, photographs and articles about coronavirus. However, there are many ways to make sure what you are reading is accurate, up-to-date, or produced by an ethical, trained journalist.

“If we want to be fully informed, it’s important to check multiple sources, not just one,” said Elizabeth Skewes, the chairperson of the journalism department at the University of Colorado Boulder. “Whether it’s the president or the New York Times, I wouldn’t rely on just one news source.”

Skewes said people looking for accurate information can and should feel empowered to seek out information from direct, reputable sources like CDC.gov or locally, at the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment website.

“To go to the CDC (website) and look at some of their news releases and some of their reports and the things that they’re trying to make really digestible for a lay audience, I think it does not hurt to go there as well and get it straight from the source,” she said. “More information is better in this instance, and especially because if you go to the CDC (website), and you listen to your local news organizations or go to…a legacy news site, you’re going to see the same thing over and over.

Skewes advised people to be skeptical if they encounter a meme or a graph on social media that has not appeared on a reputable news site or in multiple places. People can help themselves learn what’s credible by dragging images or headlines into a Google search or a reverse image search to determine the original source of a posting.

It is also important for news consumers to be aware of the context in which they are observing content. Old information can continue to circulate for weeks or months – and sometimes even years.

Skewes said legacy news operations, like Washington Post, Denver Post, New York Times, or FOX31 and other local news outlets are solid sources.

“If the original source is somebody who trades in reputable information, put a little faith in it maybe, and see if you can find it in other places that are reputable,” said Skewes.

Skewes also recommended a web extension tool called NewsGuard. The service can be downloaded and used when browsing the Web. Skewes said the tool provides small icons next to articles to reveal whether the information is coming from a credible source.