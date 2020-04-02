Coronavirus roundup: Vail CEO announces cost cutting, Rockies plan ‘Stay At Home Opener’

DENVER– Vail Resorts on Wednesday said it is furloughing and cutting pay for employees, and plans to defer the installation of new chair lifts and terrain expansions.

In a message to employees, which also was posted on the company’s website, CEO Rob Katz said the coronavirus crisis “has hit the travel industry particularly hard.”

Baseball: The home opener for the Colorado Rockies was slated to be Friday. The Colorado Rockies Foundation said Wednesday that, in its place, a broadcast will be shown comprised of the best and most memorable innings from previous Rockies home openers.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. on AT&T SportsNet and also will be shown on Rockies.com.

More layoff notices: The following employers recently notified the state of recent or planned layoffs or furloughs.

The Broadmoor hotel and resort in Colorado Springs: 1,411 workers

Denver Marriott Tech Center: 196 workers

JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek: 112 employees

Embassy Suites Denver-Downtown/Convention Center Hotel: 118 workers

