Coronavirus roundup: Denver Post layoffs, no Colfax Marathon in May

DENVER– Four members of the Denver Post newsroom were laid off Friday, according to a tweet from one of the publication’s reporters.

Reporter Elise Schmelzer said nine other Denver Post employees that aren’t part of the newsroom, but who are also represented by the newspaper’s union, were also laid off.

A union official told Colorado Independent reporter Corey Hutchins the newsroom layoffs involved three assistant editors and one editorial assistant.

Colfax Marathon: The Colfax Marathon, which had been scheduled for May 17, won’t take place on that date.

Event organizers are looking at whether the marathon, along with its affiliated shorter races, can be rescheduled for later in the year.

Ski industry: Denver-based ski resort operator Alterra Mountain Co. said last week it will furlough year-round employees who cannot work due to ski area closures.

