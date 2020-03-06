Coronavirus in Colorado: We’re taking your questions

DENVER (KDVR) — Five “presumptive positive” cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Colorado.

As concern about the coronvirus grows, we want to make sure your questions and concerns are being heard.

We will answer as many as we can on TV and during a Facebook Live video from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. FOX31 and Channel 2’s Shaul Turner will be joined by the Denver chief medical officer for Centura Health.

We would also like to see the policies from your work, gym or any restaurants or events you attend. You can upload them to our contact form below:

