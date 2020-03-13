Coronavirus forces closure of metro Denver rec centers, youth sports leagues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) -- The Brighton Recreation Center will close Friday, March 13, as city officials look to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Broomfield also announced Thursday the temporary closing of the Paul Derda Recreation Center.

Multiple youth leagues have also been postponed, including sports within the Arapahoe Youth League.

"We kind of thought it was coming," AYL Lacrosse Coach Aaron Smith said. "I have a high school lacrosse player and a seventh grade lacrosse player, and they're both upset about it. They like playing."

Some rec centers are choosing to stay open, including Denver facilities and facilities in South Suburban Parks and Recreation.

"All of our facilities and programs are continuing to operate as normal," South Suburban Deputy Executive Director Mike Braaten said.

"A few people have said they don't feel comfortable having their kids in those leagues anymore, and that's fine as well. If they choose not to participate, that's absolutely up to them," Braaten added.

He says those plans could change in the coming days, especially if there's reason to believe someone with COVID-19 used the rec center.

"If there is a case that is confirmed that has used our facilities, we will close that individual facility for 72 hours for a thorough cleaning."

Braaten says youth leagues scheduled for the week of March 16 are also still scheduled as planned.