DENVER (KDVR) — Children have lots of questions about what’s happening in the world right now, and parents don’t have all the answers. That’s why FOX31 and Channel 2 interviewed pediatricians, child psychologists and mental health experts for a news special called “Coronavirus: Answering Kids’ Questions.”

We partnered with Children’s Hospital Colorado and UCHealth to produce the program, addressing medical and mental health questions surrounding the pandemic. The news special is a resource for families struggling to navigate the changes brought about by the coronavirus closures, stay-at-home orders and safer-at-home orders.

“Your pediatricians are all thinking about you,” said Dr. Jessica Cataldi, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at Children’s Hospital Colorado. “And we want to make sure that you’re able to stay healthy physically and mentally and emotionally with everything that’s going on,” she added.

When addressing the facts of the pandemic with children, Dr. Sheryl Ziegler, a Denver child psychologist, says parents can’t use kid gloves.

“We want to raise a resilient generation. And so if you want resilience, bad things have to happen and you have to conquer them. If you want gritty kids, if you want resilient kids, you can’t shield them. So don’t be scared of this time. I guess there’s that piece of me that just thinks we can come out of this better and stronger,” Ziegler said.

Experts also addressed the difficulty of parents trying to teach their children, since schools are closed.

“I really believe (students) will catch up academically, but the skills they can learn right now of learning how to cope, learning how to manage themselves, learning how to be compassionate and kind in the middle of a crisis, to connect with their family and friends in any way possible, I think those skills are actually more important than whatever kind of academic details they might be missing. As important as academics are, I think this is a chance to really model for them and to support them in learning some of these stress management skills that will keep them in good stead for the rest of their lives,” said Nathan Mesnikoff, director of spiritual care and volunteering at UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.

The special also tackles the issue of mental health. Kate Hartman, 11, an ambassador at Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Pediatric Mental Health Institute, offers viewers some coping strategies to deal with the anxiety the pandemic has caused. Mental health is a familiar issue to her. She’s been treated for anxiety, ADHD and sensory integration disorder for years. In third grade, after being bullied, she told her mother she didn’t want to live anymore. Last year, Hartman testified at the state house in favor of a bill aimed at curbing youth suicide.

“This is a completely new territory for us. None of have gone through any of this before, so we’re just doing the best we can every single day, and there have been times when I’ve either lost my patience, or gotten really frustrated or sad because there’s a disruption in all of our lives. And I just tell the kids, you know, this is really hard on me, and I need a few minutes right now, and this is what I need for my own well being and sanity,” said Hope Hartman, Kate’s mom.

Kate is launching a video series to help children cope with the mental health struggles that may come along with the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Jared Polis also offers some insight into the responsibility both parents and children have while social distancing measures remain in place.

“Don’t feel undo anxiety, but be responsible. I mean, you might be 12, you might be 14, but we need to be responsible in a way that people aren’t often called upon to be until they’re older.