Coronavirus and crowds: How to protect yourself

DENVER (KDVR) -- Major events across the country are canceled as the threat of COVID-19 spreads. Despite multiple cases of coronavirus in Colorado, most large-scale events are continuing as planned. Health experts warn crowded events and spaces can be risky for contracting coronavirus.

"That's true of really any respiratory virus. The more you congregate people together and they're coughing and they're sneezing and they're touching things - yeah, it's much easier to transmit any respiratory virus in that fashion," said Dr. Stephen Cobb, chief medical officer for Centura Health, Denver Metro Group.

Cobb says one strategy to prevent the spread of coronavirus is to avoid crowds, especially for those who are susceptible to respiratory illnesses.

"If you have chronic medical diseases, chronic heart diseases, respiratory disease, these are reasons that you might choose not to be in crowds while the virus is circulating," said Cobb.

If you are in a crowded area, Cobb says your best defense is simple handwashing.

"If somebody walks by you and sneezes on you and they're sick, there's not much you can do about that," said Cobb.

He says masks will not protect you from contracting the virus, but will help prevent spreading the virus if worn by someone exhibiting symptoms.

Cobb says saliva droplets can spread from person to person from up to six feet away.