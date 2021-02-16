Controversy surrounds Grand County’s new attempt to control COVID cases

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Grand County public health officials are trying a new approach to control COVID-19 cases that have been on the rise in Winter Park and Fraser. They have issued new, stricter guidelines for three businesses.

They would not identify the businesses by name, but the co-owners of Fisher’s Bar in Fraser said their bar is one of the businesses targeted.

“It’s not very fair because we’re the only ones getting the increased restrictions. It’s just us and one other bar in town, and it just seems odd,” Ted Fisher said.

His sister, Kaydee Fisher, said, “It’s completely unfair. There’s no research we were having it spread there. We have no cases at our job, we have no outbreak at the job. They even said themselves, we are 100% compliant with all their rules, everybody’s masked up.”

The Grand County Public Health Department released a statement that said in part:

“They are not a threat to community health at this point in time. Those businesses have met the additional restrictions willingly and have not been asked to close.”

But Ted and Kaydee Fisher say the order effectively shut them down, since offering takeout doesn’t make sense when all the other restaurants in town are open.

“We don’t want to see anybody’s business closed, we don’t want to see anyone’s businesses affected. Our town depends on the resort and the tourism coming through the resort,” Ted said.

The outbreak was traced back to Winter Park Resort, where in the past two weeks, they had 109 cases reported, according to data from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Kaydee said, “But the resort is 100% open and that’s great. We want to keep it that way, but why should we — us and one other establishment in Winter Park — have to close while we let the lifts keep spinning? They need to stop the problem at the heart and not go after the veins.”

The statement from the Grand County Public Health Department said this about Winter Park Resort:

“Public Health has been working with Winter Park Resort since before they opened in December to try to mitigate disease spread. Until recently, their efforts had the desired effect. They provide alternate isolation locations for positive cases, testing for employees, and have a robust contact tracing program. They are willing to terminate employees that are not cooperating with isolation or quarantine orders and have followed through. They have also implemented stricter policies in their employee housing with the same consequence of termination for non-compliance. Despite the Resort Management’s best efforts to contain the spread among employees, GCPH, in consultation with the State and Winter Park Resort, decided to declare an outbreak at the Resort not only to inform the community of the situation but also to provide increased support from the State on testing options, analysis of protocols, and containment efforts.”

Jen Miller, a spokesperson for Winter Park Resort, sent us this statement:

“Winter Park Resort is impacted by the new level red restrictions in Grand County. Our base area restaurants are mostly affected. All resort-owned or operated restaurants in the base area and on the mountain have been closed for indoor dining since we opened on December 3. That was Winter Park Resort’s decision. There are a few additional independent restaurants in the base area that, prior to Saturday, had been offering indoor dining according to the county restrictions. Those are the restaurants that are most impacted by the new level red restrictions. The rest of our resort operations, which are primarily outside, remain unchanged.

John Bricker, who owns Winter Park Winery, said he is not impacted by the new restrictions and understands both sides.

“It’s hard to say what’s fair these days. But the places that bring in the younger crowds that are really going to be packing it in may need a little more restrictions than some other places that are mellow and slow going until we get it in control, it’s probably a good idea,” he said.

The Fishers say they feel singled out because they are a popular place for locals and tourists.

Ted said, “They targeted us because we are the spot where people like to hang out. Unfortunately, we’re doing a real good job, we’re working hard and that’s why we’re being penalized us, I guess. We do draw a crowd, but we do it within the confines of the law they put on us, the tables are six feet apart, people wear masks when they come in.”

Kaydee added, “If we’re the martyrs, if we’re the sacrificial lambs here, we want to see some of their tax revenue if we’re letting all these other places stay open. Where’s our money? Where’s our cut? Where’s the percentage for us if they get to stay open?”

They said they have not been offered funds or subsidies to help make ends meet.

“We haven’t received crap. Nobody’s communicated with us or made a vow to give us anything at this point,” Kaydee said.

Ted said the whole situation is sad and frustrating.

“I love this place, I love the people in this town. For them to single us out like this for all we do for this town, it’s heartbreaking,” he said.