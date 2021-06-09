Continued decline of COVID-19 cases in all age groups, according to CDPHE

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Heath and Environment announced during its update Wednesday that cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in Colorado.

Nisha Alden, respiratory disease and COVID-19 surveillance manager reported that the 14-day case rates continue to decline in every age group, especially among the 11- to 17-year-old age group.

Currently there are 396 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, a number that has also been in decline as more Coloradans get vaccinated.

Alden said that cases are lower in counties that have high vaccination rates.

Alden also reports that there are 2,916 vaccine breakthrough cases recorded so far with 218 hospitalizations and 38 deaths among the vaccine breakthroughs. These breakthrough cases are to be expected and the current amount represents less than 0.1% of all vaccinated Coloradans.