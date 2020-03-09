Confirmed COVID-19 case in Australia with ties to Aspen community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- There is a confirmed COVID-19 case in Australia with ties to the Aspen community.

A woman in her 20s who was visiting Aspen returned home to Australia earlier this week and tested positive for COVID-19. This individual had contact with Aspen residents and visitors.

Some of the people who made contact with the woman have said that they are experiencing respiratory symptoms.

CDPHE and Pitkin County Public Health are working on a plan to get the people who made contact with the woman tested.

The CDPHE state lab said there are no additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 as of March 8. From 5 p.m. Saturday t to 4 p.m. Sunday, the state completed tests on 39 specimens.