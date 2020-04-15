Concerns rise over nursing home resident transfers

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — There are huge concerns from a viewer who contacted the FOX31 Problems Solvers regarding residents being transferred out of Avamere Transitional Care in Brighton where a COVID-19 outbreak has occurred.

She tells us the residents are being taken to Avamere’s center in Northglenn.

“My biggest concern is having people move over to this facility when we don’t know if they truly have the virus or not,” the viewer said.

A spokesman for Avamere said transferring residents to places that have no confirmed cases follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and that it’s “testing all residents prior to moving them.”

The facilities will “continue internal protocols and safety measures,” according to Avamere.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and are coordinating with local health officials to mitigate the potential spread of the virus,” said Carl Tabor, Avamere’s executive vice president of quality.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said it is “aggressively investigating” COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes across the state and is trying to see if more safety strategies can be implemented.

The Tri-County Health Department says separating residents can help stop the spread.

“Following infection control practices when moving individuals can be effective to prevent individuals who are not ill from getting whatever illness you are trying to prevent,” said Ashley Richter, a communicable disease epidemiology manager with Tri-County Health.

But some worry residents being transferred may just be asymptomatic and later spread COVID-19 at the Northglenn facility.

The relative we spoke to said, “I’m very concerned. I’m also concerned about the staff and all the people that live there.”

The state does not provide information regarding the numbers of outbreaks at individual facilities.

It’s unclear how many people have tested positive at Avamere in Brighton.

