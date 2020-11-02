Concern over COVID-19 spread after social media shows large parties in Boulder on Halloween

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Concern is growing on Monday for the spread of COVID-19 after videos and pictures that surfaced over the weekend following Halloween in Boulder.

On Sunday morning, videos of large, off-campus parties were posted on Snapchat and Instagram with many people seen without masks or being socially distanced..

The current Boulder County health orders require that gatherings must be less than 10 people.

On Oct. 26, the state issued additional guidance that requires any personal social gatherings to consist of people from no more than two households.

Boulder, Colorado during a pandemic. A Halloween party Snapchat post. The Snapchat map shows parties from coast to coast last night. Just zoom in on your community. @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/flutz47Hkx — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) November 1, 2020

CU Boulder released a statement Sunday:

“Any students cited for violating public health orders over the weekend face possible sanctions by the university, including suspension, as well as potential fines and other penalties issued by the City of Boulder.”