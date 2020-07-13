Completely packed flights return amid pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — Data from airlines across the United States, including Denver International Airport, shows more people are starting to feel comfortable with flying during the pandemic.

“The leisure traveler right now is kind of saving the airline industry,” said Jeff Price, Aviation Expert and Professor at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Because of this, airlines which originally offered additional safety measures by keeping some seats vacant on flights, are now packing their planes full of people.

“Every seat on the plane was full – I couldn’t believe it,” explained Terri Thompson, who had to fly to Washington from Colorado recently.









Passengers noticing more packed flights as people start flying again during the pandemic.

Thompson booked her flight through Frontier.

“They can book a full plane, but my gosh… They need to at least keep the middle seats open,” Thompson said.

Thompson was concerned about her aunt, who was traveling with her.

“She has heart trouble and it scared me. I didn’t want it to infect her or anyone else. So it worried me very greatly,” Thompson said.

At this point, Southwest Airlines is still keeping its middle seats open. Other airlines have adapted different safety measures to help protect their customers.

For instance, United Airlines now boards rows in reverse to help cut down on the number of people passing by one another.

Later today on FOX31 News at 5pm, FOX31 Problem Solver Kevin Torres will share some helpful tips from an Aviation Expert to better protect you and your family if you plan on flying anytime soon.

• CDC: Considerations for Travelers—Coronavirus in the US (Helpful Tips)

• Current security wait times at Denver International Airport