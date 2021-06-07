Company offers to-go COVID test kits as Americans gear up for international travel

DENVER (KDVR) — A company has partnered up with United Airlines to offer to-go COVID-19 test kits for Americans who plan to travel internationally this summer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said passengers traveling into the U.S. from international destinations must test negative for COVID-19 within three days of their return flight to the U.S. Passengers must show the negative test results to their airline before boarding the flight.

While COVID-19 testing has become widely accessible in the U.S., locating a COVID-19 test aboard can be challenging. eMed has developed a COVID-19 test kit passengers can take with them. It has partnered with United Airlines to help make COVID-19 testing easy and accessible for passengers traveling internationally.

Travelers must order the tests from eMed before their trip. Once on their trip, they will schedule a test with a virtual eMed test proctor. The test proctor will virtually guide the traveler through the test from opening the kit to administering the nasal swab to verifying the results. The kit is equipped to read and measure the results in 15 minutes.

Dr. Patrice Harris, eMed’s CEO and founder, said its hard to say how long the CDC’s testing requirements will be in effect but travelers should anticipate testing will be a part of international travel for the foreseeable future.

“We aren’t out of the woods yet with the variants. Yes, we have made significant progress and we are getting more and more folks vaccines. I always say ‘vaccines yes’ and ‘testing yes.’ We still need that additional layer of mitigation,” said Dr. Harris.

Travelers can order eMed’s COVID-19 test kits through this website.