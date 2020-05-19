Community supports Lakewood nurse in ICU battling COVID-19

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Tara Reichle has known Sara Gallegos since they were both 6 years old. So when Gallegos landed in the intensive care unit after contracting COVID-19, Reichle knew she had to do something to support her family.

“It’s scary for me, and I mean it’s scary for her immediate family who are just really worried about her,” Reichle said.

Gallegos works as a licensed practical nurse at a Life Care Center facility in Lakewood, one of several nursing homes with COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado. She’s been at Lutheran Medical Center for three weeks.

“She was stable for a good 2 1/2, and then when we started the GoFundMe page, she had had a really bad time,” Reichle said.

Gallegos’ husband also works at the nursing home, but has been quarantined for weeks without a steady paycheck. Reichle started a GoFundMe to help the family with their bills during a time when they’re focused on Sara’s recovery.

“Sara’s a strong strong woman and she’s she’s a fighter,” Reichle said. “I think a lot of us are trying to be positive and hope for the best.”