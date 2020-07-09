Commissioner: Douglas County planning to leave Tri-County Health and opt out of mask order

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County is planning to leave the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD), according to Lora Thomas, a county commissioner.

“My fellow commissioners and I have directed staff to leave (TCHD) and develop a public health dept to meet the needs of our residents. We will also opt out of a mandatory mask order from (TCHD),” Thomas said via Twitter Thursday afternoon.

The announcement comes after TCHD announced new mask-wearing requirements Wednesday.

The department’s board voted 5-4 to require face masks in public places and businesses where 6 feet of distance is not possible. Local municipalities have the option to opt out.

In March, some Republicans called on Douglas County to leave TCHD.

In addition to Douglas, TCHD covers Arapahoe and Adams counties. According to state data, COVID-19 cases are rising in all three counties.

More information about how Douglas County plans to leave the department is expected later Thursday evening.

My fellow commissioners and I have directed staff to leave @TCHDHealth and develop a public health dept to meet the needs of our residents. We will also opt out of a mandatory mask order from @TCHDHealth @AbeLaydon @douglascountyco @TubbsShow — Lora Thomas (@LoraThomasCO) July 9, 2020