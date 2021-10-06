School trip COVID outbreak: Entire 5th grade at Willow Creek advised to quarantine

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — All students in 5th grade classes at the Cherry Creek School District’s Willow Creek Elementary have been asked to quarantine at home after a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a school trip, the Tri-County Health Department said Wednesday.

The trip linked to the outbreak was to Camp Cheley in Estes Park from Sept 29 – Oct. 1.

The quarantine for students should last 10 days, Tri-County said. Based on the most recent positive case report, the health department said the kids should stay at home through Oct. 15.

However, the school’s fall break is the follow week. The earliest a quarantined student would be back in the classroom is Oct. 25.

If a student does test positive, their quarantine would extend to 10 days from the first symptoms or the date of the test, whichever is earlier. That would potentially keep them under quarantine into the fall break.

The quarantined students should be monitored for COVID-19 symptoms, Tri-County said. If there are symptoms, students and parents can get tested for free through COVIDCheck Colorado. All students are advised to get tested about a week into quarantine in case they are asymptomatic, the health department said.